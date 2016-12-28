The FINANCIAL: Latest business news and analysis

Other

User pages

The FINANCIAL -- Consumer confidence is starting 2017 on an extremely positive note. Both economic and income expectations as well as propensity to buy have improved. The overall consumer climate indicator is forecasting 10.2 points for February 2017, following 9.9 points in ...
Hits: 438

More Articles ...

  1. The European Parliament's Committee backed by majority EU visa-free travel for Georgians
  2. Strong Demand Growth Returns in November
  3. ‘Feisty’ females rise above gender labels to succeed in business
  4. EBRD, EU and TBC Bank joining forces
  5. Owning a car will be a thing of the past in less than a decade
  6. ADB Operations Reach a Record $31.5 Billion in 2016

The FINANCIAL -- Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, will open a new route to Georgia with direct flights to/from the capital city of Tbilisi which will come into effect from June ...
Hits: 854

The FINANCIAL -- Baby boomers spend more than millennials shopping online, and men more than women – according to new global research from KPMG International into the US$1.9 trillion global ...
Hits: 628

The FINANCIAL -- Understanding and keeping pace with what drives people to shop and buy online is critical to succeeding in the digital world. In response to demand for greater insights regarding the ...
Hits: 1113

The FINANCIAL -- KPMG’s global online consumer report, which analyses the online shopping preferences and behaviours of more than 18,000 consumers in 51 countries, has revealed that Baby Boomers ...
Hits: 483

Front ads

Lisi Development

Popular

Opinion

Latest news

Follow on Facebook

 

Videos

More Videos
Watch the video
CSR 50% OFF

World

More Articles

Business

More Articles

Interviews

More Articles