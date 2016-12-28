The FINANCIAL: Latest business news and analysis

Other

User pages

The FINANCIAL -- Understanding and keeping pace with what drives people to shop and buy online is critical to succeeding in the digital world. In response to demand for greater insights regarding the online customer, a new report by KPMG International analyzes the online shopping preferences and behaviors of more than 18,000 consumers in 51 countries, by geography, generation and product ...
Hits: 556

More Articles ...

  1. Online Holiday Shopping Drives Record Returns
  2. CEO of IRAO: Georgian Insurance Market is Slowly Growing, Demand for Insurance still Remains
  3. Consumer climate index to enjoy a strong start to the new year
  4. Existing-Home Sales Forge Ahead in November
  5. Council confirms agreement on visa liberalisation for Georgia
  6. Europe might gain from Brexit, but still lose to Asia

The FINANCIAL -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for November 2016 showing the strongest demand growth in nine ...
Hits: 358

The FINANCIAL -- TBC Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are joining forces to support the expansion of renewable sources of energy in ...
Hits: 636

The FINANCIAL -- Apple on January 5 announced that the App Store welcomed 2017 with its busiest single day ever on New Year’s Day, capping a record-breaking holiday season and a year of ...
Hits: 750

Front ads

Lisi Development

Popular

Opinion

Latest news

Follow on Facebook

 

Videos

More Videos
Watch the video
CSR 50% OFF

World

More Articles

Business

More Articles

Interviews

More Articles