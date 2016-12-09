The FINANCIAL -- Annual business forum – U.S. Business in Georgia – will be held at Rooms Hotel Tbilisi on 12 December.

The forum is organized by The FINANCIAL newspaper and is supported by American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham Georgia) and International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The forum targets encouraging US-Georgian business relations as well as promoting Georgian investment market and supporting the inflow of Western investments.

Participants of the forum will discuss new realities developing in Georgia and the Western countries. In particular, post-election changes in business and trade industries, including legislation and political ones.

The list of speakers include:

R. Michael Cowgill, President at AmCham Georgia and founder of Georgian-American University (GAU).

Mr. Fady Asly, Chairman International Chamber of Commerce in Georgia.

Mr.Joerg Matthies, General Director of Georgian Industrial Group.

Mr. Volodymyr Lozynskyy, CEO, Georgian Manganese.

Mr. Irakli Kilauridze, Managing Director of Colliers International Georgia.

Mr. Oto Berishvili, Direction of Marketing and Business Development at Adjara Group Hospitality.

