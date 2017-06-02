The Upgraded Banknotes In Denomination Of 5 Lari Will Launch In Circulation From The 1st Of September

The FINANCIAL -- "From the 1st of September 2017 the National Bank of Georgia will issue upgraded 5 Lari banknotes in circulation", said the governor of the National Bank of Georgia, Koba Gvenetadze, on today’s press conference.

"The process of upgrading Lari banknotes is still in progress. The upgraded 5 Lari denomination has been added to the upgraded 20, 50 and 100 Lari banknotes.

The upgraded 5 Lari banknotes will be issued from the 1st of September 2017 and will be in circulation with the banknotes of the previous issues, according to NBG.

Original and well-known Lari banknote themes have been preserved on upgraded banknotes:

The front side features Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University building as well as Ivane Javakhishvili portrait in improved relief quality and volume.

The back side features Niko Pirosmani’s paintings “A Fisherman in a Red Shirt” and “Threshing”, as well as the Coat of Arms of Georgia has been.

The upgraded 5 Lari banknote is protected with modern and high technological security features that, at the same time, are easily intelligible to users. Furthermore, the banknotes still have the special improved features for visually impaired people.

The upgraded banknotes are made with special materials and security mechanisms that make them robust against contamination and natural wear-and-tear", - said the governor of the National Bank of Georgia, Koba Gvenetadze.

The upgraded 5 Lari banknote is designed by Bacha Malazonia.

The upgraded banknotes in denomination of 10 lari will be issued later on which the public will be informed accordingly.