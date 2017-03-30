Georgian Airway to Lunch New Flights

The FINANCIAL -- Georgian airline company Georgian Airways is launching regular direct flights to London and Prague.

Tbilisi-London (Gatwik Airport) flight will become available since May 15 and will be conducted twice a week on Mondays and Saturdays, while Tbilisi-Prague flights will be launched since May 22, again twice a week and on Mondays and Saturdays, according to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Starting from summer navigation season, Georgian Airway will re-launch the flight to Kiev and Kharkov with the following schedule:

Tbilisi-Kiev (Zhuliany airport)-Tbilisi flight: daily flights starting from April 2;

Tbilisi-Kharkov-Tbilisi flight: 2 flights a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from April 12 and until the end of the season.

Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has already issued the permission to the Georgian Airlines on conducting the flights on March 21, 2017.