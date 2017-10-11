Wizz Air Announces an Extensive Low-Fare Network from Athens

The FINANCIAL -- Wizz Air announced on October 16 the start of its operations from Athens International Airport with the launch of 8 new routes in 2018, to Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova and Poland.

The upcoming WIZZ connections create great opportunities for Greek travelers to discover an array of Central and Eastern Europe’s most beautiful cities and regions from as low as EUR 19.99 on wizzair.com.

Athens, one of the largest European cities and well-known as a popular tourist destination and business link, becomes the 144 destination that is connected to WIZZ’s ever-growing low-fare network, which provides affordable services across 43 countries in Europe and beyond. Demonstrating its commitment to the region, WIZZ is now providing low-fare flights to six Greek airports within the ever-growing WIZZ network, offering 16 low-fare services to 7 countries. WIZZ’s travel opportunities offered to all its business and leisure customers from Athens, brings an extensive and diversified network that will further stimulate both inbound and outbound tourism and improve business ties between the countries. Budapest, Bucharest and Sofia will be served daily. The new services to Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Kutaisi (Georgia), Chisinau (Republic of Moldova) and Katowice (Poland) will offer Greek passengers and their visitors a convenient schedule, each with two weekly frequencies, and to Vilnius (Lithuania) with three flights per week.

Today’s announcement brings Wizz Air an increase of its operations by 447% in 2018, with a total of more than 600,000 seats on 16 routes to 7 countries, available from 6 Greek airports, underlining its commitment to the country, stimulating local tourism and aviation industries. In the first nine months of 2017, WIZZ traffic to and from Greece grew by 45%, compared to the similar period in the previous year, with a total number of 87,000 passengers carried. Furthermore, since the first flight from Greece in 2004, more than 557,000 passengers have enjoyed WIZZ’s low fares and excellent onboard experience to and from Greece, according to Wizz Air.

Wizz Air’s passengers can easily book their tickets on wizzair.com, a website with a responsive layout, or via the free mobile app, designed for tech-savvy mobile users, who are always on the go and need the fastest access. Always looking to adapt its services to the customers’ needs WIZZ is offering different customer-tailored fares, “WIZZ Go” and “WIZZ Plus” that ensure discounted package price for additional services and benefits for customers who wish to enjoy great flexibility and maximum comfort during the entire journey: from booking the ticket online to arriving to the chosen destination.

The airline is continuously looking to enhance customer journey recently introducing innovative services, such as Fare Lock, created to best meet the needs of passengers looking to secure themselves the best bargain and Flexible Travel Partner, a feature designed for customers who want to book their trip securing low cost fares well in advance, yet are uncertain who their travel partners will be.

Speaking today at a press conference in Athens, George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air, said: ”It is undeniable that Athens has been one of our most requested destinations for a number of years. Our new services and low fares will create opportunity for Greek customers to visit some of the most beautiful cities and regions in Central and Eastern Europe as well as further stimulate inbound tourism and business links. We look forward to starting a fruitful partnership with Athens Airport and remain committed to bringing even more opportunities in the future. Our dedicated crew looks forward to welcoming all passengers on board of our young fleet with a WIZZ smile!”

Athens International Airport, Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director, Communications & Marketing, stressed: “We are absolutely delighted with Wizz Air’s operations to/from Athens and the launch of 8 new destinations as of Summer 2018! It is true that this is a big development for Athens International Airport; so, with passenger traffic and tourist arrivals continuing their successful course in 2017, and the positive prospects in 2018, we consider that this is really the best timing for the airline to invest in the Athens market. We wholeheartedly wish all the best to our new airline partner, and we are firmly committed to support the airline towards a very successful presence in our airport!”