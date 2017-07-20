Inside Georgia's Best Hotels: Cron Palace Tbilisi

Offering a fitness centre, Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel is located in Old Tbilisi.
Swimming pool, sauna, hammam, free WiFi access and free parking are available. `
Each elegant room here will provide you with a fridge and a flat-screen TV.
Featuring a shower, private bathroom also comes with a bath. You can enjoy mountain view and city view from the room. Extras include a desk and a safety deposit box.
At Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel you will find a 24-hour front desk and a 24-hour Daniella Lobby Bar. Victoria Restaurant serves dishes of Georgian and European cuisine.
Freedom Square is 3 km from Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel. Tbilisi International Airport is 16 km away. Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel has been welcoming Booking.com guests since May 8, 2014
Hotel services
- Restaurant Victoria is the exquisite restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel with delicious European cuisine and a touch of Georgian taste
- Lounge Bar, located next to the Reception, offering drinks and snacks
- Spa-center with closed swimming pool, sauna and hamam
- Bar with refreshing drinks, located just next to the swimming pool in the Spa-center
- Fitness-center
- Concierge service
- Dry-cleaning and laundry
- Multilingual staff
- Easy access to the hotel for the guests with special needs
- 24 hours room service in the rooms
- Free parking
- VIP Package For Business Travelers
In the rooms
- Everyday room cleaning
- Mini-bar
- Coffee and tea facilities
- Toiletries in the bathrooms
- Luxurious bathrobes and slippers
- Free high-speed Wi-Fi Internet
- Telephone
- Safe
10 Reason Why you should stay in CRON PALACE TBILISI hotel
- Low prices and High quality service
- Only in our hotel Breakfast includes in the room rate
- Hotel service is free for children under the 6 years
- Suitable Location – hotel is situated near with old city and Airport as well
- Friendly and qualified staff, which has best feedbacks from Guests in all aspects
- Amazing dishes made by young and experienced executive Chef
- National, European and Slavic Cousin
- The only place with its high class own laundry service
- Without going out, hotel offers You Travel Agency services
- Hotel has possibility to provide service for different kind of segments together in the same time
+995 322242322
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Kheivani Kucha 12/13 Tbilisi City,
Tbilisi Region 0114 Georgia