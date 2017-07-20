Inside Georgia's Best Hotels: Cron Palace Tbilisi

BOOK THIS

Offering a fitness centre, Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel is located in Old Tbilisi.



Swimming pool, sauna, hammam, free WiFi access and free parking are available. `



Each elegant room here will provide you with a fridge and a flat-screen TV.



Featuring a shower, private bathroom also comes with a bath. You can enjoy mountain view and city view from the room. Extras include a desk and a safety deposit box.



At Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel you will find a 24-hour front desk and a 24-hour Daniella Lobby Bar. Victoria Restaurant serves dishes of Georgian and European cuisine.



Freedom Square is 3 km from Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel. Tbilisi International Airport is 16 km away. Cron Palace Tbilisi Hotel has been welcoming Booking.com guests since May 8, 2014



Hotel services

Restaurant Victoria is the exquisite restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel with delicious European cuisine and a touch of Georgian taste

Lounge Bar, located next to the Reception, offering drinks and snacks

Spa-center with closed swimming pool, sauna and hamam

Bar with refreshing drinks, located just next to the swimming pool in the Spa-center

Fitness-center

Concierge service

Dry-cleaning and laundry

Multilingual staff

Easy access to the hotel for the guests with special needs

24 hours room service in the rooms

Free parking

VIP Package For Business Travelers



In the rooms

Everyday room cleaning

Mini-bar

Coffee and tea facilities

Toiletries in the bathrooms

Luxurious bathrobes and slippers

Free high-speed Wi-Fi Internet

Telephone

Safe





10 Reason Why you should stay in CRON PALACE TBILISI hotel



Low prices and High quality service Only in our hotel Breakfast includes in the room rate Hotel service is free for children under the 6 years Suitable Location – hotel is situated near with old city and Airport as well Friendly and qualified staff, which has best feedbacks from Guests in all aspects Amazing dishes made by young and experienced executive Chef National, European and Slavic Cousin The only place with its high class own laundry service Without going out, hotel offers You Travel Agency services Hotel has possibility to provide service for different kind of segments together in the same time





+995 322242322

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kheivani Kucha 12/13 Tbilisi City,

Tbilisi Region 0114 Georgia





