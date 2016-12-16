ADB, Georgia Sign Loans for Water and Sanitation Improvement Projects

The FINANCIAL -- TBILISI, GEORGIA. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Georgia have signed a $99 million ADB loan to upgrade water supply, sewerage, and sanitation systems for nearly 62,000 households in the secondary towns of Marneuli, Bolnisi, and Chiatura.

“The project will help meet the growing demand for reliable, safe water and sanitation — a high priority of the government,” said Yesim Elhan-Kayalar, ADB Country Director in Georgia.

The project is the sixth and last tranche of the $500 million multitranche financing facility for the Urban Services Improvement Investment Program, signed by Georgia and ADB on 1 March 2011. The main program outputs include improved infrastructure by rehabilitating, reconstructing, and expanding water supply and sanitation systems, improved institutional effectiveness through better management of water and sanitation services, and efficient program management, according to ADB.

Since 2007, ADB has mobilized more than $2.1 billion in public and private sector financing operations for Georgia.