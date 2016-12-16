Qatar Airways Launches Non-Stop Flights to Tbilisi

The FINANCIAL -- Qatar Airways this weekend celebrated the launch of new direct flights from Doha to Tbilisi, increasing travel options to and from Georgia, while enhancing overall journey times.

Qatar Airways now operates four direct flights to Tbilisi from Doha’s Hamad International Airport, complementing the existing seven weekly flights that operate via Baku in Azerbaijan.

Operated by a Qatar Airways Airbus A320 aircraft, the new direct scheduled flight time - of just over three hours from Doha - sees overall journey times drop significantly across the airline’s global network to and from this increasingly popular tourist destination, complemented by seamless transfers through the airline’s global home and hub, Hamad International Airport, in the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of direct flights to Tbilisi, offering Georgian citizens shorter journey times to more than 150 destinations around the world. As both an economical and cultural hub, our new shorter flight times will attract many business and leisure passengers alike, while our tagged service via Baku will continue to offer a quick and efficient link between Azerbaijan and Georgia.”

Qatar Airways also increased service to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, from a four to five weekly service on 15 December, with an additional frequency each week due to the popularity of the route which was first inaugurated in May 2016, according to Qatar Airways.

The Airbus A320 aircraft offers a two-class configuration of 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy, featuring individual television screens providing all passengers in both cabins with the next generation interactive onboard entertainment system Oryx One with 3,000 different entertainment options.

Qatar Airways Business Class is widely recognized as an industry leader recently receiving two significant accolades at the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, with passengers choosing Qatar Airways as the World's Best Business Class and also Best Business Class Airline Lounge in the Middle East.