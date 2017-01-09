The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) has backed by majority visa-free travel of Georgian citizens to the EU

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) approved by vast majority of votes the final text of amended Regulation (EC) No 539/2001 granting Georgian citizens visa-free travel with the EU.

The draft of the amendment was agreed on 13 December between the European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council and on 20 December, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed, on behalf of the Council of the European Union, to adopt the amendment.

We welcome the results of today’s vote and are glad that the procedures necessary for ensuring Georgia’s visa liberalisation are proceeding smoothly. It is yet another step towards making visa-free travel a reality for Georgian citizens.

According to the follow-up procedures, the final edition of the Regulation will be put to the vote by

by the vote at the European Parliament’s upcoming plenary session, after which the amended regulation will be formally approved by the EU Council at the level of Ministers.

Upon signature of the legislative amendment by the President of the European Parliament and a representative of the country holding the EU presidency, the Regulation will be published in the official journal of the EU, according to MFA of Georgia.

Visa-free travel will be granted to Georgia upon entry into force of the amended suspension mechanism regulation. We hope the outstanding legislative procedures will be completed soon and Georgian citizens holding biometric passports will be able to travel visa-free to the EU/Schengen countries (for 90 days within a 180-day period).