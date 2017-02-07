Flydubai Establishes Flights to Batumi

The FINANCIAL -- One of the leading United Arab Emirates low-cost airlines Flydubai launches a new flight to Georgia.

The company plans to have a Dubai-Batumi-Dubai direction flight during 22 June-30 September, 2017. The Flydubai has already submitted the request on permission to launch flights to the LEPL Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

According to the information provided by the Agency, the flight will be conducted three time a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) using the Boeing 737-800 type airship. At this the negotiations between the company, the Agency and the TAV Georgia Batumi discuss the issues related to the permit awarding and airport slots.

Flydubai entered Georgian air market in 2011. It smoothly operated on the Dubai-Tbilisi-Dubai direction and according to the data of 2016, its share in the Georgian air market regarding the number of passengers transported equals to 6%. Based in the Dubai International Airport, Flydubai is one of the largest and rapidly growing air companies in the region offering its customers up to 50 international directions.