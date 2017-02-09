Norway starts investing in Georgia

The FINANCIAL -- Norwegian investments in Georgia, trade-economic relations between the two countries and other important issues relating to bilateral co-operation were discussed during the meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili and State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marit Berger Røsland.

The sides paid special attention to the upcoming 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries highly appraising, in this light, the close relations between the Georgian and Norwegian governments in the political, as well as trade and economic areas, according to MFA of Georgia.

The Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Marit Berger Røsland for the Norwegian Government’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Special note was taken of Norway’s active involvement in the implementation of the NATO Substantial Package, and its important contribution to the establishment of the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre – JTEC.

Discussions focused on the Norwegian side’s financial and methodological support by introducing inclusive education in Georgia’s educational system. Vakhtang Makharoblishvili expressed his gratitude for the Norwegian side’s special contribution towards protection of Georgia’s cultural heritage.

Special attention was paid to the Clean Energy Invest Company’s role in the development of the energy sector in Georgia. Norway plans to invest $850 mln in the implementation of the Namakhvan Cascade Project.

The sides spoke about co-operation in the defence sector and the upcoming visit of the Norwegian Defence Minister to Georgia scheduled for April. The sides also noted with satisfaction the visit of the parliamentary speakers of the countries of the NB8 to Tbilisi from 20 to 22 March.

Marit Berger Røsland highly appraised the Georgian Government’s reforms and expressed the hope that the dynamic co-operation between the two countries will further continue.