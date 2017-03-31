ADB Project Will Provide All-Weather Road to 30,000 People in Rural Georgia

The FINANCIAL -- TBILISI, GEORGIA. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on March 31 approved a $80 million loan to rehabilitate a secondary road in central Georgia.

The Secondary Road Improvement Project — which will improve a 50 kilometer stretch of road from Dzirula to Chumateleti via Kharagauli and other short access roads to local communities — will increase the mobility of and accessibility for local residents and tourists visiting the area, and increasing economic activity in the region. The road will provide a vital alternative to the Khevi-Ubisa highway to facilitate international and national traffic during highway construction, according to ADB.

“The project will support the government’s development priorities of improving road connectivity across Georgia and broadening access to economic opportunities,” said Yesim Elhan-Kayalar, ADB Country Director in Georgia.

The secondary road, which serves 30,000 people residing in the area, will be rehabilitated to improve transport connectivity and road safety. The road will be upgraded and bridges will be rehabilitated, improving access to markets and public services for the communities in this region. Access roads to the nearby Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park and railway stations along the road will also be improved.

Since 2007, ADB has approved more than $2.1 billion in financing operations for Georgia.