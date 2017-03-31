Voyager Ltd. On Board as Gulf Air GSA in Georgia

The FINANCIAL -- Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, has appointed Voyager Ltd as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Georgia to represent the airline and sell Gulf Air services and products on its behalf.

With direct flights between Bahrain International Airport and Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport starting from 22nd June 2017, Voyager Ltd will facilitate ticket sales from/to Tbilisi and beyond, across the Gulf Air network, according to Gulf Air.

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer said: “Tbilisi is our newest addition to the Gulf Air network and we are happy to appoint one of the best travel agencies in Georgia as our GSA. With their expertise and history in the Georgian market, Voyager Ltd will help Gulf Air establish itself. Voyager was the first company that worked closely with the GCC market to promote Georgia as an attractive travel destination for travellers from the region and we are looking forward to the support that their experience will bring to our operations.”

Ms. Mariam Kvrivishvili, General Director at Voyager Ltd said: “It is an honour and a privilege to represent Gulf Air in the Georgian market. This truly is an important step for the development of Georgia’s tourism sector, as well as the promotion of the country’s travel potential across Gulf Air’s network. I strongly believe that the partnership between Gulf Air and Voyager Ltd will develop dynamically and further support the achievement of mutually beneficial goals set forth by both companies.”

Today’s announcement took place at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai where the airline was present alongside Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. Voyager Ltd’s office in Tbilisi is located at Taktakishvili Street #10 and they can be contacted via telephone on +995 322 400808/400909 – Mondays to Fridays 10:00 – 19:00, Saturday and Sunday – 11:00-16:00.

Gulf Air will operate direct flights to Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, with 3 weekly flights to/from Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport catering to leisure travellers from the GCC, MENA, Indian Subcontinent & Far East regions starting from 22nd June 2017. Bahrain’s national carrier operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, providing seamless connectivity for passengers travelling across its network via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub.