Ukrainian Film Festival ‘UKRAINE IN FOCUS’ Started in Tbilisi

The FINANCIAL -- On April 27, 2017 Ukrainian Film Festival “Ukraine in Focus” opening ceremony will be held in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. Modern Ukrainian films will be shown at the Cinema “Amirani” (36 Kostava Str.) from April 27 to April 30. Attendance for all guests will be free of charge. Films will be shown in native language with English and Georgian subtitles. Program of film screening and other details will be posted on Facebook page of the Film Festival: https://www.facebook.com/UFFUkraineinfocus/

Film Festival “Ukraine in Focus” will be opened with the film of the Director, Taras Tkachenko “The Nest of a Turtledove” (2016) at 20:00 on April 27 at the Cinema “Amirani”. Then on April 28-30 the following films will be screened in the scope of the festival: “My Grandmother Fanny Kaplan” (Director Olena Demianenko, 2016), “#SELFIEPARTY” (Director Lyubomyr Levytsky, 2016), „Ukrainian Sheriffs” (Documentary film, directed by Roman Bondarchuk, 2016), “Close relations” (Documentary film, directed by Vitaliy Mansky, 2016), “The Servant of Nation 2“(Film, Directed by Oleksiy Kiriuschenko, 2016).

Festival “Ukraine in Focus” prepared separate surprise for the lovers of short films. On April 29, at 20:00 p.m. short feature films-winners of Odessa International Film Festival will be screened: “Away” (Directed by Katya Gornostay, 2015), “Nail” (Directed by Philip Sotnichenko, 2016), “Men’s Work” (Directed by Maryna Stepanska, 2015), “It was raining in Manchester” (Directed by Antonio Lukich, 2016).

And of course The Ukrainian Film Festival has not left the younger audience without attention. Animated film “The Dragon Spell” (Mykyta Kozhumyaka) (Directed by Manouk Depoyan) will be screened for children in the scope of the festival. This cartoon was released in 2016 and according to world film rental, more then 165 000 viewers have watched and fell in love with it. The Animated Film “The Dragon Spell” (Mykyta Kozhumyaka) will be screened for the first time in Tbilisi, in native language (Ukrainian).

Except the film screenings, those who are interested may also attend the master classes and meetings with Ukrainian cinematographers within the section “Film Industry”, which will be organized throughout the day, on April 28, at RadioCafe (2 Dolidze Str. Tbilisi). Film operator Jaroslav Pillunsky will present the case of the project “Yellow Bus”, which aims to support cultural-educational communication with kids; Director of the Cinema “Zhovten” (Kiev, Ukraine), Ludmila Gordeladze will speak about her experience in cinematography, based on the case of the Cinema “Zhovten”. The meeting will be led by the Actress of Film and Theatre, Actress in the leading role in the film “The Nest of a Turtledove”, Rimma Zyubina; General producer of Odessa International Film Festival, Yuliya Synkevich will talk about building festival strategy for the film. Director Roman Bondarchuk will talk about the ‘subaqueous stoneы’ of Oscar campaign, based on the case of his film “Ukrainian Sheriffs”. The section “Film Industry” will be completed with the discussion on the cinematography issues between Ukrainian producers and Philip Illenko, Chairman of Ukrainian State Film Agency.

Maria Moskalenko, the organizer of the festival commented: “Ukrainian Film Festival is organized in Tbilisi for the third time and each year this unordinary event is visited by more and more film-lovers of different ages and nationalities. This year we have on the program the modern films of various genres and we hope that every viewer will be able to attend the film screenings of his/her interest, will learn more about Ukrainian cinematography and take something special from the festival”.

Film Festival is organized by the company FX Film Georgia and JS Films. The event is organized with support of Ukrainian State Film Agency, Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia, Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia, Georgian National Film Center, Odessa International Film Festival, as well as Company Solar Media Entertainment and Arcadia Media House.





