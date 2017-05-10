EU and Georgia conduct successful dialogue on human rights, freedom of media and anti-discrimination

The FINANCIAL -- The annual Human Rights Dialogue between the EU and Georgia took place in Tbilisi on 16 May.

The dialogue allowed for an open, constructive exchange on the human rights situation in Georgia, on the country's commitment and progress in this area and on the EU's commitments and policy framework for the promotion of Democracy and Human Rights, according to EU Neighbours East Info.

The EU took note of the Electoral Observation Mission’s overall positive report on the recent parliamentary elections. Both sides agreed on the importance of a free and pluralistic media environment and political pluralism. The EU encouraged Georgia to increase participation of women and national minority representatives in politics.

The EU encouraged Georgia to ensure effective implementation of its anti-discrimination law and stressed its commitment to the universality of human rights for all.

The EU welcomed the ratification by Georgia of the Istanbul Convention preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. Both sides agreed on the need to improve national institutional capacities in support of gender issues.

The EU noted progress in addressing the situation of vulnerable children and child poverty and invited the authorities to increase efforts to improve the quality of primary healthcare to pregnant women and new born children.

The EU noted the considerable progress made by Georgia in preventing torture and ill-treatment, and stressed the need for progress to be consolidated.

The EU reaffirmed its support to the territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders. Both sides agreed on the importance of unhindered access of international human rights monitoring mechanisms under international organisations to the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia. The parties also agreed to continue and further develop their good cooperation on human rights-related matters in multilateral fora, such as the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe.