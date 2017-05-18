The Korean Government has donated shuttle buses to Georgia

The FINANCIAL -- Within the framework of the project of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Korean Government supplied 5 shuttle buses to Georgia.

The official ceremony was held at the Hyundai Centre, according to MFA of Georgia.

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister David Jalagania and Charge d’Affairs of the Tbilisi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea Kim In-hwan attended the event.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the bilateral, as well as multilateral co-operation between Georgia and the Republic of Korea over the past years.

“This year, Georgia and Korea mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations – the date which is symbolicaly connected with the grant assistance rendered today to the Foreign Ministry in the frames of which the Agency supplied 5 shuttle buses worth $200 000 USD to the Ministry” – David Jalagania said.

The same day, Charge d’Affairs of the Tbilisi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea Kim In-hwan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.