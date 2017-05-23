The Georgian Foreign Minister has met the NATO Secretary General

The FINANCIAL -- Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze held a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller, who for the first time arrived in Georgia in this capacity.

The sides discussed all important aspects of Georgia’s integration with NATO, including a regular political dialogue and practical cooperation with the Alliance, reforms ongoing in the country, implementation of the Substantial Package and Warsaw decisions, security in the Black Sea region. Discussions also focused on possible steps Georgia may take towards Euro-Atlantic integration, according to MFA of Georgia.

Rose Gottemoeller reaffirmed that the Alliance supports the NATO integration of Georgia – an aspirant country of particular importance. The Alliance continues to support Georgia politically and technically in its preparation for membership. The Deputy Secretary General reaffirmed Georgia’s important contribution towards strengthening common Euro-Atlantic security.

Following the meeting, the Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister and the Deputy Secretary General of NATO signed the renewed Agreement between the Government of Georgia and the Alliance on the Status of NATO Forces and NATO personnel. The signing of this agreement points to the increasing level of NATO-Georgia co-operation having already yielded definite and tangible results.