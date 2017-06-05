5-month Data Confirms 46.96% Passenger Traffic Increase in Georgian Airports

The FINANCIAL -- Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia announces that during the 5 months of this year, Georgian airports served 1 224 010 passengers, which is by 46.96% (391 124 passengers) higher number compared to the same period of the previous year (832 886 passengers).

The traffic increase was recorded in all three Georgian international airports as follows:

Tbilisi International Airport served 1 005 605 passengers during 5 months of 2017. During the same period of 2016, the number of passengers served was 703 405. Respectively, the growth equals to 42.96%;

Passenger traffic at Kutaisi International Airport is increased by 94.37%. During the first 5 months of 2016, it served 54 432 passengers while during the same period of this year, the passenger traffic volume reached 143 546 passengers;

Batumi International Airport served 72 516 passengers during the 5 months of this year, which is by 33.22% (18 084 passengers) higher indicator compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that the past five months have not been the peak period for the Batumi International Airport and the number of regular and charter flights will increase significantly during the summer season.

Regarding the local destination airports the data is as follows:

Mestia Airport served 2 343 passengers during the 5 months of this year, which is by 1 145 passengers or 95.58% higher number compared to the same period of 2016;

Ambrolauri Airport has received passengers for the first time this year and their number equaled to 324 from the middle of January until the end of May.

It is also very important that during the 5 months of the current year, 6 739 passenger and freight flights (5 380 regular and 1 359 charter) were carried out in Georgia's airports, which is 39.12% higher indicator compared to the same period of the previous year (4 844 flights).

In comparison with the same period of 2016, in 2017 the usage of the Georgian airspace is increased by 13.64% (2016 - 47 136 units of flights, 2017 - 53 567 units of flights).

According to the data of 5 months of 2017, the growth was also recorded in terms of freight transportation. The volume of the cargo transported by air is 14 398,043 tons, which is by 4,48,32 tons or 48,47% higher number compared to the cargo transported last year.