Margvelashvili: Georgia-Ukraine Relations Advance to a New Level

The FINANCIAL -- The President of Georgia, H.E. Giorgi Margvelashvili and the President of Ukraine, H.E. Petro Poroshenko have signed the Declaration on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Georgia and Ukraine and held a joint press conference.

President Margvelashvili has thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for visiting Georgia, assessed his visit as highly important and pointed out that signing the above mentioned Declaration will advance and further strengthen Georgia-Ukraine relations, according to the Administration of the President of Georgia.

“Through this visit President Poroshenko has given another important impetus to the development of Georgia-Ukraine cooperation.

Mr. President, you are currently in a confrontation and face the same challenges that Georgians faced in the 90’s and 2008. These challenges are triggered by our neighbor’s, the Russian Federation’s policy of the spheres of privileged interests, which leads only to destabilization, human tragedy and separation of nations.

Yet, you are in Georgia, the country, which has endured this pressure, two regions of which are occupied, but, at the same time, the country, which is focused on collaboration, friendship, implementation of international projects and strengthening the global cooperation", - stated President Margvelashvili.

As he further noted, one of the main topics covered at face-to-face and extended meetings is the joint policy, which Georgia and Ukraine carry out in the international arena.

"I would like to thank the President of Ukraine for actively presenting Georgia’s interests at all international fora.

Considering this context, Mr. President and I have agreed to be more active in communicating Georgia-Ukraine shared messages, defending the two countries’ common interests and advancing towards the integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic space.

We have also discussed the economic potential and the prospects of cooperation in the context of the New Silk Road. Georgia opens up very important opportunities in this regard. Cooperation with Ukraine within the international transport projects – VIKING and ZUBR enables Georgia to further strengthen these relations.

We have spoken about enhancing cooperation in the military sphere; also, discussed the security of the Black Sea and the need for a more active collaboration in this direction", - noted President Margvelashvili.

President Poroshenko has thanked his Georgian counterpart for a warm hospitality and pointed out that Georgia and Ukraine are friends and strategic partners and Georgia is one of those countries which Ukraine trusts.

“I am very pleased to be here, in Tbilisi, when our countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the restoration of the diplomatic relations.

We, Ukraine and Georgia, lost independence one hundred years ago. Our actions require much more responsibility now, in order to maintain and protect Ukrainian and Georgian sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, freedom and democracy.

We face the shared threats to our democracy and independence and they bring us even closer. Ukrainians have great trust in Georgians and vice versa. We have this attitude now and it was the case in 2008 and 2014 as well”, - stated President Poroshenko.

As he further added, such relations have molded a historic document - the Declaration on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Georgia and Ukraine.

“This is an expression of the highest confidence between the leaders and the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine. Our strategic partnership is also determined by the shared challenges and threats.

I would like to express my gratitude for this partnership, which includes a constant coordination of our actions, including in the spheres of defense and security.

Yesterday, when I observed the NATO exercises in the Black Sea, Odessa, I saw Georgian marines standing together with the Americans, Norwegians, Romanians and militaries of other nationalities. They demonstrate that our partnership is the strongest, including in the area of defense; today we have discussed the prospects of further strengthening this partnership”, - pointed out President Poroshenko.