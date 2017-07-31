48.37% Passenger Traffic Increase and 32.47% Freight Traffic Increase Recorded in Georgian Airports

The FINANCIAL -- Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia announces that during the 7 months of this year, Georgian airports served 2 129 121 passengers, which is by 48.37% (694 153 passengers) higher number compared to the same period of the previous year (1 434 968 passengers).

Compared to the same period of 2015, the increase amounts to 81.89% (958 577 passengers), according to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The traffic increase was recorded in all three Georgian international airports as follows:

During the first 7 months of 2017, Tbilisi International Airport served by 503 636 passengers more (1 658 366 passengers in total) compared to the same period of the last year (1 154 730 passengers in total). Respectively, the growth equals to 43,62%;

Passenger traffic at Kutaisi International Airport is increased by 86.48%. During the first 7 months of 2016, it served 124 826 passengers while during the same period of this year, the passenger traffic volume reached 232 775 passengers (increased by 107 949 passengers);

Batumi International Airport served 233 992 passengers during the 7 months of this year, which is by 52.32% (80 369 passengers) higher indicator compared to the same period of last year (153 623 passengers).

Regarding the local destination airports the data is as follows:

Mestia Airport served 3 988 passengers during the 7 months of this year, which is by 2 199 passengers or 122.92% higher number compared to the same period of 2016;

Ambrolauri Airport has received passengers for the first time this year and their number already reached 802 from the middle of January until the end of July.

It is also very important that during the 7 months of the current year, in total 11 218 passenger and freight flights (9 056regular and 2 162 charter) were carried out in Georgia’s airports, which is 41.66% (3 299 flights) higher indicator compared to the same period of the previous year.

In comparison with the same period of 2016, in 7 months of 2017 the usage of the Georgian airspace is increased by 15.25% (2016 - 69 863 flights, 2017 - 80 514 flights).

According to the data of 7 months of 2017, the growth was also recorded in terms of freight transportation. The volume of the cargo transported by air is 19 715.983 tons, which is by 4 832.60 tons or 32.47% higher number compared to the cargo transported during the same period of the previous year.