Wizz Air Doubles Capacity in Georgia

The FINANCIAL -- Wizz Air on October 6 announced that it will double its Georgian operations, adding a second Airbus A320 aircraft at its Kutaisi base in May 2018.

At the same time WIZZ will launch four long-awaited routes from Kutaisi to Prague (Czech Republic), Barcelona (Spain), Paris Beauvais (France) and Rome Fiumicino (Italy). Together with the new connections, some of the most popular services from Kutaisi to Berlin Schönefeld and Dortmund, will have increased weekly frequencies - adding a total of 12 incremental flights to WIZZ’s 2018 summer schedule from Georgia, according to Wizz Air.

Today’s announcement brings WIZZ’s investment in Georgia to almost $200 million and in 2018, WIZZ local team will have more than 70 direct employees while the capacity will be expanded by 77%, offering in total more than 428,000 seats on 16 routes to 11 countries. The four new low-fare routes, together with the recently announced service to Wroclaw, will be a great choice for both leisure and business travelers to visit some of the most popular cities of Europe, while further stimulating tourism, trade and business links between the countries. Fares on these routes are available on wizzair.com or via the free mobile app from as low as GEL 68.99WIZZ’s leisure and business customers can benefit from the great value onward travel with WIZZ throughout its network of 143 destinations across 43 countries.

As the pioneer of lowest-fare air travel, WIZZ is constantly expanding its Georgian network since 2012 and brings affordable travel opportunities between Georgia and the rest of Europe. After only 1 year of operating its Kutaisi base that was opened in September 2016 Wizz Air has achieved remarkable results as the number of passengers almost tripled in the past 12 months compared to the same period of the previous year. More than 333,000 Georgian customers and their visitors traveled on WIZZ ’low fares to and from Kutaisi. Furthermore, throughout this year more than 200 jobs have been already facilitated in associated tourism and aviation sectors in the region.

Together with today’s announcement, Wizz Air also releases its 2018 summer schedule for Kutaisi. For the next two weeks the fares for the summer season, including the new routes will be exclusively available to WIZZ Discount Club members only, while from 20 October 2017, they will become available to everyone.

Speaking at a press conference in Kutaisi, George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air said: “Today we bring more exciting news for all our customers in Georgia, and once more underline Wizz Air’s commitment to the country. We are delighted that one year after the Kutaisi base opening, our traffic numbers have tripled and we continue our expansion announcing the addition of a second based Airbus A320 in May 2018. Our investment is bringing benefits to the local community by creating direct local jobs and stimulating the job market in aviation and related industries, as well as boosting business links other European countries. WIZZ’s network from Kutaisi will expand with new routes, including some of the main European Capitals, creating more choice for our passengers and ever more opportunities to discover Europe on WIZZ’s low-fare routes. We look forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation with Kutaisi International Airport, and flying to the newly announced terminal while further stimulating tourism in the country. Our friendly and dedicated team look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to enjoy WIZZ’s lowest fares and excellent onboard service!”