IMF Improved Georgia’s Forecasted Economic Growth

The FINANCIAL -- The International Monetary Fund has improved Georgia’s forecasted economic growth. Upon the completion of its regular mission, the international organization has increased the index from 3.5% to 4.3% for 2017.

Nino Javakhadze, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development said that the IMF named the growth of the export, investment and tourism to be the main reasons of the improvement, according to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

“In addition, the process of implementing the structural reforms by the Government of Georgia was positively evaluated as well, in particular, the IMF stressed on the ongoing pension reform, the PPP system and other reforms and noted that these reforms are very successful and are being implemented in a very short terms” – Nino Javakhadze noted.